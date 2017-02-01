Toggle navigation
104.3 MYFM - More Music, More Variety.
104.3 MYFM - More Music, More Variety.
On-Air
Valentine In The Morning
Lisa Foxx
Dave Styles
On With Mario
Shelley Wade
Kevin Manno
MY LA Community
Music & More
Our Playlist
Artist Interviews & Performances
Love Is On The Air
MY Music Challenge
Valentine's Battle Of The Sexes
Featured
Calendar
MYclub
MY 5 @ 5
Win An Office Party At Knott's
MY Office Break
Mario's GOT Your Back
What's That Noise?!
Photos
Photo Galleries
Valentine In The Morning Weekend Recap
Man Crush Monday
2016 Holiday Hub
Contests
The 11th Annual STAGECOACH Country Music Festival (4/28-4/30) (Online Contest #2)
QUEEN Adam Lambert at Hollywood Bowl (6/26)
John Mayer at The Forum (4/21)
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
Wrabel at HOB Anaheim (3/18)
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Here's Your First Snippet of Ariana Grande & John Legend's "Beauty And The Beast' Duet
Pharrell Williams & His Wife Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Watch Video Of Dad's Affirming Their Daughters With Powerful Words
Lady Gaga Starring in Tiffany & Co's New Campaign! (VIDEO)
Did You Catch All The Musical Movie References In "La La Land"!?
Enter To Win Tickets To See Ed Sheeran LIVE On Our MYStage
Nominate someone and make a wish come true!
On-Air Now
10am - 3pm
trending
Weird News
If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!
Recently Played
Weird News
New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits
Entertainment News
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins (PHOTO)
The Feed
Michael Irvin: Cowboys would be in Super Bowl if they didn't coast Week 17
Trending
Watch Ariana Grande Rock Out in 'Everyday' Lyric Video
Weird News
Cue the Apocalypse: Bacon Reserves Are at a 50-Year Low
Weird News
A Deadly Illness Struck Kids For 22 Years. A Fruit Is To Blame
Entertainment News
Watch Camila Cabello Explain Why She Left Fifth Harmony In New Interview
Trending
Bye Meek! Nicki Minaj & Drake Are Best Friends Again And You're Mad (PHOTOS)
station promotions
MY 5 @ 5
Win Lunch for your entire office!
Win A VIP Trip To The iHeart Music Awards
earlier today
Shelley Wade
Walmart Now Offers Free 2-Day Shipping! (Video)
Lisa Foxx
Beyonce Announces She Is Pregnant With Twins!
Shelley Wade
Driver Hits 5-Year-Old Boy Walking To School & Doesn't Stop (Video)
Lisa Foxx
Dakota Johnson And Jimmy Fallon Laugh Till They Cry Acting Out A Mad Lib
Weird News
Blogger Shows You Can't Believe Sexy Photos on Instagram
events
Thursday, February 2
Us the Duo
Grove of Anaheim
12:00 am
Monday, February 6
International Frozen Yogurt Day
4:00 pm
Wednesday, February 8
Sting
Palladium
12:00 am
See All Events
104.3 MYFM instagram
Follow us
@1043myfm
for more photos and inside info!
See Full Playlist
104.3 MYFM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 104.3 MYFM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.