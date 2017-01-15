104.3 MYFM - More Music, More Variety.
104.3 MYFM - More Music, More Variety.

On-Air Now

trending

Rams QB Jared Goff joins The Dan Patrick Show

Recently Played
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know

Mom Who Murdered Her 5-Year-Old Son Complains Prison Is Too Hard, Wants...

The Weird Story of a Cup That Led Cops to Robbery Suspect

Guy Finds Swastikas in His Boot Prints

Dad With Alzheimer's Doesn't Recognize Family, Son's Genius Idea Changes...

Girl Sends Porn Star To Test Boyfriend, Plan Backfires (Video)

An Extreme Sport Few Are Brave Enough to Try

Grandma says to turn the music up, wows everyone when she does the "Whip (Nae...

station promotions

Win Your Way in to our Private Knott's Merry Farm party!

Love is On The Air!

iHeartMedia Communities

earlier today

Boy Sells Baseball Cards To Help Friends With Cancer

Chuck E. Cheese Offering Sensory Free Sundays For Kids With Autism

Saturday Night Live Pays Homage to Carrie Fisher

Remembering Alan Rickman In Harry Potter Compliation

Man Discovers He Won Million Dollar Lottery One Year Later!

events

Wednesday, January 18
Saturday, January 21
Tuesday, January 24
See All Events

104.3 MYFM instagram

Follow us @1043myfm for more photos and inside info!

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel