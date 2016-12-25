Toggle navigation
104.3 MYFM - More Music, More Variety.
104.3 MYFM - More Music, More Variety.
On-Air
Valentine In The Morning
Lisa Foxx
Dave Styles
On With Mario
Shelley Wade
Kevin Manno
MY LA Community
Music & More
Our Playlist
Artist Interviews & Performances
Love Is On The Air
MY Music Challenge
Valentine's Battle Of The Sexes
Featured
Calendar
Contact Us
MYclub
MY 5 @ 5
Win An Office Party At Knott's
MY Office Break
Mario's GOT Your Back
What's That Noise?!
Win a $1,500 giftcard from Mercedes-Benz!
Photos
Photo Galleries
Valentine In The Morning Weekend Recap
Man Crush Monday
2016 Holiday Hub
Contests
Meet New Kids On The Block!
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
JoJo at Fonda Theatre (2/21/17)
Julianne & Derek Hough: MOVE BEYOND Live On Tour at Microsoft Theater (6/11/17)
gnash at The Observatory (4/1/17) (PAIR)
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Enter to win an Inside Look Tour at the San Diego Zoo!
Valentine In The Morning's Weekend Recap!
The iHeart80s Party returns Jan. 28th in the SF Bay Area
On-Air Now
12am - 6am
trending
Mariah Carey "New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2017" (VIDEO)
Recently Played
Mariah Carey, DNCE, More Welcome 2017 on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' (VIDEOS)
PHOTOS: Craziest Pop Culture Moments of 2016
PHOTOS: 18 Celebrity Breakups of 2016
PHOTOS: 25 Top iHeartRadio Moments from 2016
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Relationships Through The Years
PHOTOS: Guess the Pop Song from 2016
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
station promotions
Win Your Way in to our Private Knott's Merry Farm party!
Love is On The Air!
iHeartMedia Communities
earlier today
Man Sleeps Through 2016, Friend Tells Him What He Missed [Watch]
Boys Stop To Help When They See Man In Wheelchair Shoveling Snow
Cancer Patient's Last Wish: Be Kind To Others
Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck In Elevator and Documents Entire Thing
Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck In Elevator and Documents Entire Thing
events
Saturday, December 31
NEW YEAR’S EVE ABOARD THE QUEEN MARY (AGE 21+ ONLY)
Queen Mary
6:00 pm
Sunday, January 8
Odysseo by Cavalia: Under the Big White Top in Irvine
12:00 am
Wednesday, January 18
DNCE
Belasco Theater
12:00 am
See All Events
104.3 MYFM instagram
Follow us
@1043myfm
for more photos and inside info!
See Full Playlist
104.3 MYFM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played