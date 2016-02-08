Toggle navigation
104.3 MYFM - More Music, More Variety.
104.3 MYFM - More Music, More Variety.
On-Air
Valentine In The Morning
Lisa Foxx
Dave Styles
On With Mario
Shelley Wade
Kevin Manno
MY LA Community
Music & More
Our Playlist
Artist Interviews & Performances
Love Is On The Air
MY Music Challenge
Valentine's Battle Of The Sexes
Featured
Calendar
MYclub
MY 5 @ 5
Win An Office Party At Knott's
MY Office Break
Mario's GOT Your Back
What's That Noise?!
Photos
Photo Galleries
Valentine In The Morning Weekend Recap
Man Crush Monday
2016 Holiday Hub
Contests
The 11th Annual STAGECOACH Country Music Festival (4/28-4/30) (Online Contest #2)
John Mayer at The Forum (4/21)
Wrabel at HOB Anaheim (3/18)
Disney’s PINOCCHIO (Combo Pack)
Disney’s QUEEN OF KATWE (Combo Pack)
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Nominate Your Troops & Valentine In The Morning Could Buy $5,000 In Cookies For You Troop To Donate To The USO
Enter To Win Tickets To See Ed Sheeran LIVE On Our MYStage
Nominate someone and make a wish come true!
On-Air Now
2pm - 7pm
trending
Super Bowl
Lady Gaga Gets Ready For Halftime Show By Posing For The Cameras On The Field
Recently Played
The Feed
WATCH: President Trump makes his Super Bowl pick
Pop Pics
Best and Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows
The Feed
Who will win Super Bowl 51?
Pop Pics
Super Bowl Weekend: Taylor Swift Plays Houston
Pop Pics
Super Bowl Weekend: Stars Hit H-Town
Super Bowl
Taylor Swift Says Pre-Super Bowl Gig May Be Her Only Show In 2017 (VIDEOS)
Weird News
Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair
The Feed
Super Bowl 51: Betting odds, TV info and live stream
station promotions
MY 5 @ 5
Win Lunch for your entire office!
Win A VIP Trip To The iHeart Music Awards
earlier today
Lisa Foxx
This Is How Much Food America Is Eating Today
Valentine In The Morning
Alessia Cara Impersonates Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, & Lorde!
Shelley Wade
10 Most Dangerous Roads in the World...Wait Till You See The Bridge...NO WAY!...
Shelley Wade
Check Out Disney's Eerie Abandoned Water Park [PHOTOS]
Super Bowl
So Who's Going to Win the Super Bowl?
events
Monday, February 6
International Frozen Yogurt Day
4:00 pm
Wednesday, February 8
Sting
Palladium
12:00 am
Friday, February 10
Tove Lo
The Novo by Microsoft
12:00 am
See All Events
104.3 MYFM instagram
Follow us
@1043myfm
for more photos and inside info!
See Full Playlist
104.3 MYFM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 104.3 MYFM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.